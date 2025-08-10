National Bank of Canada FI Has $38.86 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $38,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 988,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,987,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $204,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

