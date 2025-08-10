Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Roku by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in Roku by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,233 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,681. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.