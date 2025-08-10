Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,602. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.