Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,087 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $205,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $327.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $273.70 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

