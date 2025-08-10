JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Critical Comparison

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) and Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

JBS pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Smithfield Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. JBS pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Smithfield Foods pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for JBS and Smithfield Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33 Smithfield Foods 0 1 7 1 3.00

Profitability

Smithfield Foods has a consensus price target of $27.8571, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Smithfield Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than JBS.

This table compares JBS and Smithfield Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS 2.46% 21.85% 4.68% Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JBS and Smithfield Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20 Smithfield Foods $14.14 billion 0.71 $892.36 million $2.27 11.25

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Smithfield Foods. JBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smithfield Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Smithfield Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JBS beats Smithfield Foods on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

