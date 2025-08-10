Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,226 shares of company stock valued at $183,849,784 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,211.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,094.45. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $622.99 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

