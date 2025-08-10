Avos Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avos Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1,048.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 49,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 6,804,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $154,532,000 after acquiring an additional 702,115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of INTC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

