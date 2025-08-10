Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,226 shares of company stock worth $183,849,784. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,211.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,094.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $514.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $622.99 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

