Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,310.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,468 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

