Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,310.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,468 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Steel Dynamics Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
