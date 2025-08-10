Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,896 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after buying an additional 1,306,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,048,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,116,000 after buying an additional 831,148 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

