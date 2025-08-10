Invesco Ltd. Purchases 862,374 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $695,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 798,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,229,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after buying an additional 564,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,900,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

