Fiduciary Family Office LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $144.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

