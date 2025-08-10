Covestor Ltd Has $198,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

