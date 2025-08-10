4,800 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Pandora Wealth Inc.

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

