AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,976.84. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,302 shares of company stock worth $1,920,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.86.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

