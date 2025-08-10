Covestor Ltd Buys 128 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

REGN opened at $563.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

