Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Corteva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CTVA opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Corteva by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 315,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.