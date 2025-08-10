Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $213,154,000 after acquiring an additional 582,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after purchasing an additional 414,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,671,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $555,248,000 after buying an additional 377,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.63. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $259.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.