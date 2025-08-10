US Bancorp DE Has $895,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

