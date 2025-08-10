Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at $150,035,201.04. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,549. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $172.49 and a one year high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

