Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,988 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $33,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 5.0%
EXAS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.83.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
