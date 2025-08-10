Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 90,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

