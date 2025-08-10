Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

