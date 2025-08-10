LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $369.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.22 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.83. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.58.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

