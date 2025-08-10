Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ADNT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 157.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 991.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 544.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.