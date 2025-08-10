Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 160,737 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,830,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,737 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $120,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Trimble by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trimble by 338.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Trimble by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 601,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 370,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $24,532,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Trimble Trading Up 1.5%

TRMB stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.