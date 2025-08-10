Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 242,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.7%

Western Digital stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

