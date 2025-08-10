Promising Toy Stocks To Follow Now – August 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are highly speculative, often low-priced or small-cap shares that traders buy and sell more for quick gains or entertainment than for their underlying fundamentals. Driven largely by hype, momentum and social media chatter, these securities tend to exhibit extreme volatility and carry a high risk of rapid price swings and losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $976.41. 1,298,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $433.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $979.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.38. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $820.45 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.96. 8,720,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,108,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $225.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.57.

