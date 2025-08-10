CCM Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5%

Ferguson stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $228.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.88.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

