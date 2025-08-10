AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.65%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

