Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $574.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.23. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

