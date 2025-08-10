Jolanda Howe Sells 10,000 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. This represents a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Jolanda Howe sold 477 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $23,411.16.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $27,213.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $59.97 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after buying an additional 65,951 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 423,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

