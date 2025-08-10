National Bank of Canada FI Buys 209,144 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,144 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,745. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

