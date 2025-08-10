Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in RPM International were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $882,547.84. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

