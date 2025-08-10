Luis Francisco Machado Sells 990 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $414.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $421.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.24 and its 200-day moving average is $318.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

