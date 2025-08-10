Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.