6,703 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by American Alpha Advisors LLC

American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 118,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 71,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,703,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.