First American Trust FSB Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 217.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $304.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $310.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

