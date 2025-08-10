30,000 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 59,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,469,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 74.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,555 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $10,640,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 6,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $304.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $310.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

