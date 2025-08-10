Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ANSYS by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $395.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Baird R W cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.