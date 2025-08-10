ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average is $176.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $196.00.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

