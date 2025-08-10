Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,741,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 899,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.28% of Aptiv worth $1,591,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,438 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 265,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 110,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 24,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $66.85 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

