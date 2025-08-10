Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $316,814,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in F5 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 34,698.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $198,661,000 after acquiring an additional 743,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,705,000 after acquiring an additional 116,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5 Trading Up 1.4%

F5 stock opened at $321.77 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $334.00. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.