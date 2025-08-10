SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 747,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 742,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.