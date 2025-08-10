Head-To-Head Survey: Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) vs. AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Aerosystems has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Aerosystems and AeroVironment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Aerosystems $6.32 billion 0.74 -$2.14 billion ($20.02) -2.00 AeroVironment $820.63 million 14.88 $43.62 million $1.55 159.65

AeroVironment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Aerosystems. Spirit Aerosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AeroVironment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Spirit Aerosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Spirit Aerosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Aerosystems and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Aerosystems 0 2 0 1 2.67 AeroVironment 0 0 15 3 3.17

Spirit Aerosystems presently has a consensus price target of $38.6250, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%. AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $283.5455, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Spirit Aerosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Aerosystems and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Aerosystems -37.46% N/A -26.28% AeroVironment 5.32% 10.68% 8.80%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Spirit Aerosystems on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems. This segment primarily serves commercial and business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment engages in the fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training on fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures; provision of missiles and hypersonics solutions, such as solid rocket motor throats, nozzles, re-entry vehicle thermal protections systems; forward cockpit and cabin, and fuselage work on rotorcraft aerostructures; and classified programs. This segment primarily serves U.S. Government defense programs. The Aftermarket segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures spare parts; repair services for radome, flight control surfaces, and nacelles; rotable assets trading and leasing; and engineering services. This segment primarily serves both commercial and defense and space programs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

