Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 17,343.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,287,000 after buying an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after buying an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $194,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,518,000 after buying an additional 1,030,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $168.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

