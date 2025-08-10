Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $137.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

