Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EQR opened at $63.19 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 104.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

