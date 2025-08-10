Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

International Paper Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

