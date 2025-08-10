Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 170,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 428,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 505,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 180.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 93.47% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

